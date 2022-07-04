Ramirez (elbow) was placed on the full-season injured list June 5 for the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and isn't expected to pitch again until 2023.

Ramirez was sidelined with right elbow tendinitis for much of the second half of the 2021 campaign and experienced recurring soreness in the elbow during spring training, prompting the Nationals to delay assigning him to an affiliate. He was expected to begin pitching in early June when the FCL season got underway, but Ramirez's elbow injury was apparently more serious than anticipated. It's unclear if Ramirez required surgery to address the injury, but his lack of game action in 2022 is a negative development for his outlook in any case.