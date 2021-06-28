Low-A Salem placed Ramirez on the 7-day injured list Monday with right elbow tendinitis, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

The 20-year-old becomes the latest in a growing list of high-end pitching prospects in the Red Sox organization to hit the shelf with an arm injury. Though Boston is classifying Ramirez's injury as tendinitis rather than something more concerning such as elbow tightness or an elbow strain, he'll still likely end up spending more than the minimum seven days on the IL.