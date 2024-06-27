Ramirez (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Thursday.

Ramirez, whom the Nationals acquired in July 2021 in a deal that sent outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox, hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since that season. He missed the entire 2022 season with a sore elbow that later required Tommy John surgery, which kept him out for all of 2023 and for the first three months of the 2024 campaign. Ramirez remains on Single-A Fredericksburg's 7-day injured list and will likely rejoin the Nationals' Carolina League affiliate after making multiple rehab appearances in the FCL.