Ramirez is on the 60-day injured list at Single-A Fredericksburg as he recovers from spring 2022 Tommy John surgery, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez, who turns 22 in May, has not pitched in official games since 2021, but he is on track to be activated sometime this summer. He could sit in the mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball if he were pitching in short stints, so it's possible he eventually gets fast-tracked as a reliever, but the Nationals will likely keep developing him as a starter for now.