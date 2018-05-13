Stevenson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Stevenson had started the past three games in left field, but he'll cede duties at the position to Matt Adams in the series finale. Though Adams transformed his body over the offseason in an effort to aid his mobility in the field, he's still best suited for work at first base, so expect him to see most of his starts at that position while Ryan Zimmerman (back) is sidelined. That would afford more consistent at-bats for Stevenson, but the 23-year-old doesn't offer much fantasy intrigue due his lack of premium tools.