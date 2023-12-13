Stevenson signed a contract with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Stevenson, 29, is a career .243/.316/.352 hitter over parts of six seasons in the majors. He can play all three outfield spots and undoubtedly got a nice bump in pay to head overseas.
