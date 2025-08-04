Stevenson is set to sign a one-year, $200,000 contract with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization after the Rays released him Friday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Stevenson signed a minor-league deal with Tampa Bay in late April and slashed .289/.361/.461 with five home runs and 18 stolen bases in 202 plate appearances for Triple-A Durham, but he was unable to earn a call-up to the majors and will now continue his career overseas. The 31-year-old outfielder previously spent the 2024 season in Asia, playing in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball as a member of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.