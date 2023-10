Stevenson cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A St. Paul.

The Twins free up a 40-man roster spot by outrighting Stevenson, who slashed just .189/.250/.216 across 40 plate appearances with Minnesota in 2023. The 28-year-old outfielder put up a .916 OPS in Triple-A, however, and he could return to the 40-man roster if he continues to perform well in the minors next season.