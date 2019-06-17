Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Power surge continues
Rendon went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's rout of the Diamondbacks.
The long ball was his 16th of the year and fifth in the last seven games. Rendon is slashing .340/.400/.698 so far in June as he marches toward a career-best season and a big payday in free agency.
