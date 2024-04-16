Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs in Monday's 7-3 victory versus the Rays.

Rendon notched his fourth straight multi-hit game Monday, and he's now batting .263 on the season. That's an impressive climb considering that the veteran third baseman began the campaign hitless through his first 21 at-bats. Rendon is batting a robust .480 over his past six contests, and he's reached base via hit or walk in nine consecutive games. However, his role as the Angels' leadoff hitter has limited his run-production opportunities -- on the season, he has just one RBI.