Rendon said Friday that he has a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon landed on the injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain, but it appears his injury is more severe than the Angels initially thought. There is no timetable in place for his return, but he will certainly be sidelined for longer than the 10-day minimum. Miguel Sano been serving as Los Angeles' primary third baseman since Rendon got injured and should continue to do so for the foreseeable future.