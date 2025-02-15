The Angels placed Rendon (hip) on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon is slated to undergo surgery on his hip after suffering a setback in his rehab sometime within the past several weeks. A recovery timeline should come following the procedure, but moving to the injured list will ensure he sits out until at least late May. The 34-year-old is certainly no stranger to extended absences, as he has yet to play more than 58 games in a season since signing with the Angels in 2020. His 40-man roster spot will be given to Yoan Moncada, who officially signed with the club Saturday and is expected to start regularly at third base.