Angels' Anthony Rendon: Placed on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels placed Rendon (hip) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Rendon agreed to a buyout with the Angels in December and won't play this season. However, he will remain on the team's official roster and presumably spend the entire year on the 60-day IL.
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