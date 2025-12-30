Angels' Anthony Rendon: Agrees to buyout with Angels
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels and Rendon (hip) have agreed to a contract buyout that will end his tenure with the club, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
The $38 million Rendon is owed in his final year under contract will be deferred 3-to-5 years, though it's unclear exactly what the structure of the buyout will be. Rendon -- who is recovering from hip surgery -- is expected to retire once the buyout is official. The 35-year-old slashed .242/.348/.369 and never played more than 58 games during his five seasons with the Angels.
