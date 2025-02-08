Rendon isn't expected to be the Angels' Opening Day third baseman, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Rendon played in just 57 games last season, marking the fifth time in as many years that he has appeared in less than 60 contests for the Angels. The 34-year-old also wasn't particularly effective when he was active, slashing just .218/.307/.267 with 14 RBI and six stolen bases over 238 plate appearances. The Halos agreed to a one-year pact with Yoan Moncada on Thursday, and the expectation is that he will take over at the hot corner while Rendon presumably moves to the bench.