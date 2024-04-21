Rendon said after exiting Saturday's game against the Reds that his left hamstring is feeling "not too great," Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon tweaked the hamstring on the first play of the game and had to be removed for a pinch runner. It certainly sounds like a stint on the injured list could be in the offing, but the Angels could wait to see how Rendon feels Sunday before making a decision. If Rendon does need to miss time, Luis Rengifo would probably see the most action at third base, with Miguel Sano also a possibility to be mixed in there.