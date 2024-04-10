site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Taking seat Wednesday
Rendon is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Rays.
It looks to be a routine day off for the veteran third baseman. Miguel Sano will handle the hot corner while Rendon grabs a seat.
