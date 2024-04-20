Rendon departed Saturday's game in Cincinnati with a hamstring injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon led off the game with an infield single but then immediately had to be lifted for a pinch-runner. It's not clear at this point whether an MRI will be required, but the Angels should offer more clarity on his injury situation after the game. While he hasn't hit for much power at all, Rendon has been productive over the last couple weeks, coming into action Saturday hitting .381/.438/.429 over his last 10 games.