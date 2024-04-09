Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs in Monday's 7-1 victory over the Rays.

Rendon got off to an 0-for-21 start to the season at the plate, but he's now working on a modest four-game hitting streak and has six hits over his past 18 at-bats. The veteran third baseman still hasn't homered or driven in a run, though he's knocked a double in consecutive contests. The Angels have stuck with Rendon as their leadoff hitter through his rough start, and he could get a chance to score a decent amount of runs if he continues to perk up at the plate with Mike Trout batting two slots behind him.