The Angels transferred Rendon (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the newly acquired Luis Guillorme. Rendon suffered a high-grade partial tear of his left hamstring nearly three weeks ago and now won't be eligible to return until June 21. A more concrete target date for Rendon's return probably won't be established for several more weeks.