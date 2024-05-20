Share Video

Rendon (hamstring) has progressed to walking on an incline on the treadmill, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon is taking baby steps in his recovery from a left hamstring strain but said Monday that he's feeling a bit better. There remains no timetable for his return and he's not eligible for activation for another month after being shifted to the 60-day injured list.

