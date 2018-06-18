Voth was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will serve as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Voth, who owns a 4.37 ERA across 55.2 innings (12 starts) with the Chiefs this season, will offer an extra arm out of the bullpen for Monday's twin bill. If he goes unused Monday, Voth could still serve as a spot starter for Tuesday's series opener against the Orioles. Either way, his stay in the majors figures to be brief.