Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

Dozier slugged a solo homer to left in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to one, but the Nationals were unable to scratch another run across. The 31-year-old is hitting .182 through 16 games this season, although he's collected a base knock in each of his past three contests, so he appears to be trending in the right direction.

More News
Our Latest Stories