Nationals' Bryce Harper: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Harper was scratched from Thursday's lineup after getting hit by a pitch on his leg during Wednesday's contest.

Per Jamal Collier of MLB.com, Harper was a little sore following Wednesday's affair, though he did remain in the game after the incident. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's matinee against the Cubs. In his absence, Michael Taylor was added to the lineup in center field.

