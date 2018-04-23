Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Double-A Harrisburg in Sunday's 11-9 loss to Hartford.

The homer was the first of the season for the Nats' No. 7 fantasy prospect. Johnson's had a little trouble adjusting to Double-A pitching, posting a .242/.284/.339 slash line through his first 15 games at the level with a 3:15 BB:K, but he seems to be figuring things out -- eight of his 15 hits have come in his last four games. The 22-year-old has also been a terror on the basepaths, stealing six bases in seven attempts as he looks to top last season's 22 stolen bases.