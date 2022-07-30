Johnson signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Johnson was traded from the Guardians to the Mets in late May, and he spent nearly a month on the injured list between June and July. He was let go by the Mets a few days after being reinstated from the IL, but he'll find a new landing spot with the Nationals, the organization that drafted him in 2016. Over 31 games at the Triple-A level this year, Johnson has hit just .188 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 10 runs and a steal.