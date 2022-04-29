Johnson (hip) was injured Thursday while playing with Triple-A Columbus.
Johnson went 5-for-10 in his previous two games, but he was hurt against Louisville in Thursday's contest. A timeline for his return to play hasn't been announced.
More News
-
Guardians' Daniel Johnson: Left off Opening Day roster•
-
Guardians' Daniel Johnson: Clears waivers•
-
Guardians' Daniel Johnson: Loses spot on 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Takes seat in Ramirez's return•
-
Indians' Daniel Johnson: Playing time picking up•