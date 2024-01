Johnson signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Johnson, 28, spent the 2023 season split between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso in the Padres organization, collecting an .817 OPS with 19 home runs and 30 stolen bases. He's capable of handling all three outfield spots and last saw action in the majors in 2021.