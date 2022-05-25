Johnson was traded from the Guardians to the Mets in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Johnson appeared in 17 games at Triple-A Columbus to begin the year, and he hit .217 with three home runs, 11 RBI, six runs and a stolen base. The 26-year-old has played in 35 major-league games over the last two seasons and will attempt to carve out a role at Triple-A Syracuse.