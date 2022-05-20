Johnson (quadriceps) has been activated from Triple-A Columbus' injured list.
Johnson will be able to get back into action at Columbus. He's looking to build upon a slow start to the season -- he hit .242/.242/.419 with three home runs, 11 RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base in his first 15 games before the injury.
