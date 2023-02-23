The Padres signed Johnson to a minor-league contract Thursday.
The outfielder spent time in the Guardians, Mets and Nationals' organizations in 2022. Posting a sub-.600 OPS with each team's Triple-A club, Johnson showed little to suggest he belongs on an MLB roster this season, no less the talented Padres'. He figures to begin his age-27 season either at the Double-A or Triple-A level.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Johnson: Rejoins Nationals on MiLB deal•
-
Mets' Daniel Johnson: Traded to Mets•
-
Guardians' Daniel Johnson: Activated Friday•
-
Guardians' Daniel Johnson: Placed on injured list•
-
Guardians' Daniel Johnson: Dealing with hip strain•
-
Guardians' Daniel Johnson: Left off Opening Day roster•