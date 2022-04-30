Johnson was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Saturday.
Although Johnson was initially believed to be dealing with a hip strain after leaving Thursday's game at Triple-A Columbus, he'll be forced to miss at least a week after being diagnosed with a quad injury. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return after a minimal stay on the IL.
