Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Remaining patient rehabbing knee

Murphy didn't incur any setbacks while rehabbing from knee surgery, but the Nationals have remained cautious to keep him from aggravating his injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy underwent surgery to repair the articular cartilage in his knee in October of 2017. The initial estimate had been that he would need at least six months to rehab following the procedure. However, due to optimism surrounding the progress he'd made early on, there was speculation that he'd be ready to return earlier than planned. Murphy recently rejoined the team, but there has been no indication that there are immediate plans to reinstate him from the disabled list.