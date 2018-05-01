Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Remaining patient rehabbing knee
Murphy didn't incur any setbacks while rehabbing from knee surgery, but the Nationals have remained cautious to keep him from aggravating his injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy underwent surgery to repair the articular cartilage in his knee in October of 2017. The initial estimate had been that he would need at least six months to rehab following the procedure. However, due to optimism surrounding the progress he'd made early on, there was speculation that he'd be ready to return earlier than planned. Murphy recently rejoined the team, but there has been no indication that there are immediate plans to reinstate him from the disabled list.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back with team Monday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Fields groundballs Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: To join extended spring training Monday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Approaching extended spring training assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Takes batting practice Sunday•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...