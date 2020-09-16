Murphy remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Out of the lineup versus a right-handed pitcher (Mike Fiers) for the fourth time in five games, Murphy appears to have moved into a full-time reserve role for the Rockies. The 35-year-old is slashing a lowly .239/.280/.342 on the season, a batting line rendered even more disappointing given the fact that he's had the benefit of playing at Coors Field. Josh Fuentes is now the Rockies' top option at first base.

