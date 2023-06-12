Murphy agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels on Monday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

After retiring following the 2020 season, Murphy resumed his career earlier this year with the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's Long Island Ducks, putting up a .331/.410/.451 slash with two home runs in 37 contests. The three-time All-Star is now 38 years old, but on a no-risk minor-league pact, the Angels felt he was worth a shot. He'll likely report to Triple-A Salt Lake and hope to perform well enough in the Pacific Coast League to earn a promotion back to the big leagues.