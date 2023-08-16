Murphy retired from professional baseball Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Murphy previously announced his retirement before the 2021 season, but secured a minor-league deal from the Angels in June and attempted a comeback to the majors. After slashing .295/.379/.362 with Triple-A Salt Lake across 169 plate appearances Murphy will once again call it a career. Murphy will finish his 12-year career with a .296 batting average on top of 138 homers and 735 RBI while also winning the NLCS MVP award with the Mets in 2015.