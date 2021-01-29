Murphy announced his retirement from baseball Friday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
Murphy closed the books on a 12-year major-league career spent with the Mets, Nationals, Cubs and Rockies. His lasting legacy may be his role at the forefront of the flyball revolution that changed hitters' approaches around the league, transforming him from a low-power contact hitter into someone who hit .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers at his peak in 2016. He'll retire with 138 homers, 1,572 hits and a .296 average. While he never managed to win a World Series, he did earn gold with Team USA at the 2017 World Baseball Classic and earned an NLCS MVP with the pennant-winning Mets in 2015.