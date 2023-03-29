Murphy ended his retirement Wednesday and signed a contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. "This game is part of my soul, and my passion for playing grew as great as ever when I discovered certain things that I believe will enable me to be productive on the field again," Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy, who will turn 38 years old Saturday, will embark on the 16th season of his professional career and his first since 2020, when he posted a .608 OPS over 40 games with the Rockies. Due to his age and time away from the game, Murphy, a three-time All-Star, will likely need to turn in some productive plate appearances in the Atlantic League for at least a few weeks before potentially resurfacing in affiliated ball. He hasn't played second base since the 2019 season and will likely be limited to first base and designated hitter at this stage of his career.