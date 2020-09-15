site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-daniel-murphy-remains-on-bench-757687 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is not starting Tuesday against the Athletics, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Murphy has now sat for five of the last six games, including three times against righties and twice against lefties like Tuesday's starter Sean Manaea. Josh Fuentes remains the starter at first base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read