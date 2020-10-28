Murphy became a free agent Wednesday after the Rockies declined his $12 million team option for 2020.
Murphy will receive a $6 million buyout, meaning the contract he signed with Colorado after the 2017 season was effectively a two-year, $30 million deal. As the Rockies' decision to decline the 2021 option suggests, Murphy failed to meet expectations during his time in Colorado, providing a .269/.316/.426 slash line (77 wRC+) over 610 plate appearances. Since he's viewed primarily as a first baseman at this stage in his career and is set to turn 36 years old in April, Murphy might have to settle for a minor-league deal this winter if he wants to continue playing.