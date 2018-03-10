Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will take batting practice Saturday

Murphy (knee) is set to take batting practice Saturday for the first time this spring, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Murphy is gradually working his way back from microfracture surgery in October, with this being an important step forward in his recovery. Recently, Murphy has been able to start hitting off a tee and hitting side toss, but the possibility of him being ready for Opening Day is looking a little doubtful with the start of the season less than 20 days away.