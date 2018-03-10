Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Will take batting practice Saturday
Murphy (knee) is set to take batting practice Saturday for the first time this spring, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Murphy is gradually working his way back from microfracture surgery in October, with this being an important step forward in his recovery. Recently, Murphy has been able to start hitting off a tee and hitting side toss, but the possibility of him being ready for Opening Day is looking a little doubtful with the start of the season less than 20 days away.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: 'Seems unlikely' for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Making progress in rehab•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Opening Day availability still possible•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: On track for Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Rehab on schedule, still uncertain for spring•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Optimism for Opening Day•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.