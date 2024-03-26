Crews will open the season with Double-A Harrisburg, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.

The 2023 first-round pick was informed of the assignment ahead of Tuesday's showcase game pitting the Nationals' regulars against the organization's top prospects. Crews finished last season with Harrisburg but slashed only .194/.306/.264 through 20 games, so a return engagement makes sense. The 22-year-old also struggled a bit this spring, batting .156 (5-for-32) with a 4:12 BB:K, but three of his hits went for extra bases including a homer off Jesus Luzardo. If Crews catches fire at Double-A, a promotion to Triple-A could follow in short order, and a big-league debut later in the 2024 season isn't out of the question.