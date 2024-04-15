Crews went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a second run scored and a stolen base for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday.

Crews' eighth-inning blast left the yard so quickly, it initially looked like a double when it hit above the fence in left field and bounced back onto the grass. The second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is beginning to find a groove at Double-A, going 8-for-20 (.400) over the last five games with a double, two homers, eight RBI and a 1:3 BB:K. James Wood is scorching hot at Triple-A right now, and if he forces his way onto the big-league roster, Crews could get an early promotion of his own to take Wood's place on the Rochester roster.