Crews has dealt with a minor issue that has kept him out of the Double-A Harrisburg lineup since April 17 and he was held out of Tuesday's game as a precaution due to rainy weather, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
It's presumably some sort of lower-body tweak for the rainy weather to have played a role in him not playing Tuesday, but Crews has not been placed on the injured list. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .244/.326/.415 with two home runs and two steals in 10 games.
