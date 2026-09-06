Crews went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Crews has three doubles over two games in this weekend series against the Dodgers. The steal was his first since Aug. 13 versus the Cubs. The outfielder is still getting fairly steady playing time between center field and right field. Crews is batting just .220 with a .654 OPS, 10 home runs, nine steals, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored, 17 doubles and one triple over 91 contests this season.