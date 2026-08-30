Crews went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored during the Nationals' 5-4 extra-inning win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Crews sent the home crowd happy in the 10th inning with a bases-loaded, RBI single that brought the game-winning run home for the Nationals' first walk-off of the season. The 24-year-old outfielder is on a five-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in nine consecutive games, during which he has gone 12-for-36 with seven RBI, four extra-base hits and four runs scored.