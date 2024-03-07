Crews went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Both extra-base hits came off Jesus Luzardo, including a fourth-inning blast to center field for Crews' first homer in a Nationals' uniform. James Wood has been the prospect star of camp so far for Washington, but Crews hasn't been too shabby either, going 4-for-14 with two doubles, two stolen bases and a 2:3 BB:K along with Wednesday's homer. After being the second overall pick in the 2023 Draft, the 22-year-old Crews could be poised to make his big-league debut over the summer if he gets off to a hot start in the high minors.