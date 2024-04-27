Crews (hamstring) is starting at center field and batting third for Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday.
Crews appears to have progressed through the hamstring issue that has kept him out of action since April 17. The 22-year-old outfielder has gone 10-for-41 with seven runs, two stolen bases, two home runs and 11 RBI over 10 games this season in Double-A.
More News
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Out with hamstring•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Dealing with minor issue•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Heating up at Double-A•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Big night for Harrisburg•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Will begin season at Double-A•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Smacks first spring homer•