Crews (hamstring) is starting at center field and batting third for Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday.

Crews appears to have progressed through the hamstring issue that has kept him out of action since April 17. The 22-year-old outfielder has gone 10-for-41 with seven runs, two stolen bases, two home runs and 11 RBI over 10 games this season in Double-A.

