Crews has been out of the Double-A Harrisburg lineup since April 17 due to a hamstring issue and remains out of the lineup Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It was previously known that Crews was out of the lineup due to a minor injury, but it was undisclosed. The team is being extra cautious with him, but he did run yesterday and appeared to be good. The top prospect is slashing .244/.326/.415 with two home runs and two steals across 10 games this season.