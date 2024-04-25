Crews has been out of the Double-A Harrisburg lineup since April 17 due to a hamstring issue and remains out of the lineup Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
It was previously known that Crews was out of the lineup due to a minor injury, but it was undisclosed. The team is being extra cautious with him, but he did run yesterday and appeared to be good. The top prospect is slashing .244/.326/.415 with two home runs and two steals across 10 games this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Dealing with minor issue•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Heating up at Double-A•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Big night for Harrisburg•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Will begin season at Double-A•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Smacks first spring homer•
-
Nationals' Dylan Crews: Invited to Nats' spring training•