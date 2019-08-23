Fedde will be available out of the bullpen since Joe Ross (leg) remains on schedule to start Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Ross was questionable for Saturday's start after taking a comebacker off his leg during his previous outing, but he's good to remain in the starting rotation. Fedde was the backup option if Ross proved to be unavailable, but he'll now work as a reliever. Fedde has a 4.31 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 38:29 K:BB over 71 innings this season.